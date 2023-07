BOMDILA, 14 Jul: The West Kameng district administration, in collaboration with the Lower Gonpa, organised a plantation drive at Mani Park and various other locations here on Friday.

During the drive, led by DC Akriti Sagar, Guru Tulku Rinpoche, HoDs, lamas, and others, a variety of plants, including star anise, cypress and maple, were planted. (DIPRO)