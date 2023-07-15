Mossang dedicates assets to public

[ Pisi Zauing ]

KHARSANG/NAMPHAI, 14 Jul: Local MLA and Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang dedicated a series of assets to the people on 13 and 14 July.

On 13 July, the minister inaugurated the auditorium and the science laboratory at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Kharsang, besides a community hall in Jengpathar village.

On 14 July, he inaugurated three government primary schools, in Old Champu, New Khimyung and Old Plone villages, in Namphai administrative circle. He also inaugurated a huge multipurpose hall in New Plone village, and dedicated two community halls to the villagers of New Khimyung and Old Plonem, respectively.

Addressing the GHSS students and the public of six major villages under Kharsang and Namphai circles, Mossang urged them to “maintain the assets to perfection,” and assured to “bring more welfare schemes in the days to come.”

The minister commended the RWD, the PWD and the WRD “for using the limited funds judiciously and completing the projects sincerely and on time with quality finishing.”

Mossang also commended “Team Miao,” led by ADC Ibom Tao “for their relentless efforts in changing the face of Miao subdivision.”

Addressing the gatherings during the meetings held in the villages, Tao thanked the minister for “impartial allocation of funds on welfare works in all villages inhabited by different tribes and sub-tribes.”

He also urged the people, especially the youths, to fight against the drugs menace, and to help in identifying drug addicts (for treatment) and peddlers (to be arrested).

ZPC Khumko Mossang, senior leader Chelen Mossang, and the Kharsang GHSS principal also spoke.