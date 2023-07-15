Pasighat epicentre of modern Arunachal: Felix

PASIGHAT, 14 Jul: The academic board of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) on Friday gave away its ‘Annual Excellence Award-2023’ to achievers in various fields belonging to the Adi community, in a function here in East Siang district.

The awards were given to two UPSC qualifiers – Pebika Lego and Dr Austin Tayeng – new doctorate degree awardees, newly appointed government officers, and student toppers, besides a host of dedicated teachers, social workers and sports-persons from East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Lohit districts.

All of them were honoured with certificates of appreciation, mementoes and cash rewards by the dignitaries.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, who along with Tagin Cultural Society president Larji Rigia, MLAs Ninong Ering, Lombo Tayeng and Kaling Moyong, Arunachal State University (ASU) Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba, ABK president Tadum Libang, it’s secretary-general Okom Yosung and education secretary Enuk Libang, DC Tayi Taggu, PMC Chief Okiam Moyong Borang and others attended the function, described Pasighat as “the epicentre of modern Arunachal Pradesh,” and said that “the efforts of the ABK academic board has been extensively working in the field of education and should continue to make the people aware of the importance of education in nation-building.”

“Such noble work of recognising the achievers should be continued in order to boost the morale of the students to do better in future,” he said, and advised the toppers to “aim big and concentrate on achieving it.”

He also exhorted the students to stay away from drugs.

Rigia in his address said that “CBOs play a vital role in advocating for rights and interests of their community members.

“They mobilise community members to take collective action to address issues affecting their community. They facilitate community welfare meetings, awareness and other events to engage community members in decision-making process, and in this regard, the ABK is doing a commendable job,” he opined.

The ASU VC on his part said that “parents shower all their resources to do the best possible for their children to nurture them and don’t expect monetary payback. The young generation, after achieving their goals, should be thankful for their parents’ relentless hard work and sacrifice and pay heed to their opinions.” (DIPRO)