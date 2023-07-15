Ete takes stock of progress of FTI

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: IPR Secretary Nyali Ete took stock of the progress of work for the Film and Television Institute (FTI) in Jote on Friday.

Ete, who along with IPR Director Onyok Pertin and other officers from line departments visited the construction sites on Friday, directed the executing agency, the CPWD,

to “work in tandem with the construction agency, so that the work is finished at the earliest.”

He also asked the department and the construction agency to be “firm on your completion deadline.”

Stating that the institute is an asset not only for the state but for the entire Northeast, Ete said that “efforts must be made to start the institute as early as possible,” and added that “the work is being monitored from the highest level.”

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration “to solve the land and water issue.”

The institute is an ambitious project of the union information & broadcasting ministry, the foundation stone for which was laid in February 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DIPR)