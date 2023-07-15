Rijiju lays foundation stone of sports trg centre

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju laid the foundation stone of a ‘hostel-cum-integrated sports training centre’ here on Thursday, in the presence of Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung and others.

The proposed budget for the project is Rs 27.73 crore, and its construction has been entrusted on the Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

Union Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi virtually joined the function and addressed the gathering.

SAI Secretary Vishnu Kant Tiwari, Guwahati (Assam)-SAI Regional Centre Executive Director Satyajit Sankrit, the Arunachal Olympic Association secretary, the UPPCL project manager, and several athletes of the SAI and the Itanagar NCoE were present on the occasion.