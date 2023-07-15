Training prog on emerging technologies organised

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: A three-day training programme on ’emerging technologies’ for senior and mid-level officers, organised by the Administrative Training Institute here, in collaboration with the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG), concluded on Thursday.

The programme covered topics such as artificial intelligence tools, social media management, big data analytics, machine learning, block chain, and cloud computing.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had inaugurated the training programme 11 July.

In his inaugural address, the CM highlighted “the new opportunities of good governance through emerging technologies,” and expressed appreciation for the NISG team “for undertaking the programme.”

He advised the participants to be “honest in your intentions, transparent in actions, and ethical in public life.” He also reiterated that “any indiscipline and corrupt practices of public servants will not be tolerated.”

PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng gave away the course certificates to the participants at the end of the training.

In his address, Tayeng said: “We have to leverage the knowledge of ChatGPT, block chain, and Internet of Things in solving the practical problems of the citizens, increasing the state’s productivity, ensuring better e-governance, and realising the dream of ‘Digital India’.”