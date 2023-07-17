Career counselling prog launched

BOMDILA, 16 Jul: The West Kameng district administration, in collaboration with the labour department and the Model Career Centre, has launched an initiative called ‘Project Paraamarsh’ to provide career guidance and counselling at two schools each month.

The initiative began with a career guidance programme for Class 10 students of the Shanti Deva Vidyalaya here.

During the session, the students were briefed on the functions of the National Career Service (NCS) portal. Kumari Monika, a professional from the union employment directorate, highlighted the benefits of registering on the NCS portal and the numerous online services available.

District Labour & Employment Officer Khandu Thongdok provided counseling to the students on how to approach different academic streams, and outlined the steps to pursue various careers in the future. (DIPRO)