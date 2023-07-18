Awareness prog on Nat’l Reading Day

TAWANG, 17 Jul: The Tawang district library organised an awareness programme involving teachers and students of the government town secondary school here on Monday as part of the National Reading Day, and to pay tribute to PN Panicker, who is known as the Father of the Library Movement in Kerala.

Addressing the students and teachers, District Library Information Officer BK Roy informed that Panicker died on 19 June, 1995, “and since then, every year the nation marks the day as the National Reading Day as a tribute to his contribution in transforming the society through his literary movement.”

Various literary activities are organised for a month as part of the National Reading Habit Month.

Roy spoke about how to develop the reading habit, and the benefits of reading, and asked the teachers and the students to apply for membership at the library “in order to get access to information on any topic through thousands of books in the library.” (DIPRO)