Telecom officials visit Mengio

MENGIO, 17 Jul: A team of officials of the telecom department, led by Telecom DDG Souvick Kumar Das, visited remote Mengio circle in Papum Pare district on Sunday to take stock of the status of the telecommunication service in the area.

Mengio CO Taba Milka, who accompanied the team, informed that “Mengio, even though it is the oldest subdivision under Sagalee division, is yet to have internet facilities. The only tower installed in Lakang, with 2G facility, is either defunct or slow most of the time, and the increasing number of users is delaying important official correspondences.”

She requested the telecom officials to “speed up the installation of towers, so that Mengio headquarters is connected to the rest of the world.”

The CO also discussed with the team the matter of availability and feasibility of installing towers in the area.

The DDG directed the officials to “take up the matter seriously and prioritise it for the welfare of the people.”

He gave assurance that installation of BSNL towers in Mengio circle “shall be completed by April 2024 at the sites selected by the department.”

He also directed Airtel to carry out survey at the earliest and submit the report to the telecom department for further action. (DIPRO)