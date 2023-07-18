Health screening camp organised

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: A health screening camp for the teachers and non-teaching staffs of VKV Chimpu and VKV Vivek Vihar was organised by the VKV Alumni Association (Arunachal Pradesh), in collaboration with the TRIHMS NCD, on 16 July at VKV Chimpu.

Blood samples were also taken for detecting liver and kidney ailments. Around 130 teachers and non-teaching staffers benefitted from the camp.

Cardiologist Dr Romar Dabu emphasised on the significance of health screening, saying that “timely intervention can save lives.”

The health camp was organised under the initiative of VKV Alumni Association chairman Dr Minggam Pertin and general secretary Giamde Tamin.