Kaying PS OC dies by suicide

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: Officer-in-charge of the Kaying police station in Siang district, sub-inspector S Kri, died by suicide on Monday morning, a police official said.

Kri was found dead inside the generator room within the police station at around 6:30 am, the official said.

Kri, who hailed from Tezu in Lohit district, was supposed to attend a routine meeting in Boleng, the headquarters of Siang district, the official said, adding that the reason for his suicide is not known.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on, the official said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem. (PTI)