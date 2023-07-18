APFA holds meet with sports, edn depts

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: A consultative meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association with the education and the sports departments was held at the civil secretariat here to discuss the launch and implementation of the ‘FIFA football for schools programme’ in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, the APFA gave a detailed presentation on the introduction and the roadmap for the implementation of ‘FIFA F4S’.

The programme is tentatively scheduled to be launched on 26 August this year, along with the AIFF’s flagship grassroots development programme, ‘The Blue Cubs’ initiative.

The meeting was attended also by Education Secretary Pige Ligu and Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng.

APFA secretary Kipa Ajay, who is also the AIFF treasurer, presented the official ball of the recently concluded SAAF championship to Ligu and Tayeng.