8 arrested for possessing, consuming, peddling drugs

KHONSA, 18 Jul: The Tirap police arrested eight persons for possessing, consuming and peddling drugs during raids conducted in Old Tupi and Borduria villages, and in Engineer Colony here, in the last two days.

During the raids, the police recovered 1.12 gm of heroin and other incriminating substances from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Topha Teyang (30), Yasom Teyang (32), Huhang Ramra (50), Sombang Lowang (45), Phangoi Siang (35), Thenya Lokho (41), Moklan Ramra (27), and Madhu Chetry (30).

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them at the police station here.

All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody and shifted to the sub-jail here.

The police team was led by DSP Togum Gongo, under the supervision of SP Rahul Gupta. (DIPRO)