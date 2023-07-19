ENNO member surrenders

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 18 Jul: A self-styled sergeant major of the ENNO, identified as Nongseng Singpho, surrendered before 11 Assam Rifles (AR) Lt Col Vivek Tripathi, Miao ADC Ibom Tao, and EAC Apollo James Lungphi, here in Changlang district on Monday.

Singpho is a native of Sikao village in Namphai-II. He surrendered during an operation launched by the AR in a tea garden are in Sikao village after being cornered from all sides by AR personnel who, along with Tripathi, Tao, Lungphi and Sikao GB Muttang Singpho, motivated and convinced him to surrender.

The operative surrendered with an AK-47 rifle, one magazine and 19 rounds of live ammunition, besides other portable belongings.

Singpho had joined the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) militant outfit in 2017. It is believed that the ENNG became defunct in 2022 after all its members surrendered before the government. However, seven members of the outfit continued to be involved in insurgent activities and formed the ENNC, which was later rechristened as ENNO.

With limited human resource and arms, the ENNO is reportedly active in a few parts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. Singpho had been tasked to carry out extortion activities.