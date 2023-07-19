Cabinet meet focuses on edn, regulation on minimum qualifying marks

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: During the 11th cabinet meeting this year, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Tuesday, the focus was on the education scenario in the state, which has been in the news for underperformance.

The cabinet discussed at length the overall education scenario and the initiatives launched by the education department. The education commissioner informed the cabinet that, “despite all odds, the education scenario in the state has maintained a steady rise compared to earlier years.”

Among other things, one more Sainik School will be established, in Tawang, in the PPP mode, and books on local folktales have been developed for eight tribes – Nyishi, Galo, Tagin, Wanchu, Tangsa, Idu Mishmi, Taraon Mishmi and Kaman Mishmi, the commissioner informed.

In a major decision, the cabinet approved regulation of the minimum qualifying marks in written examinations for recruitment for Group A and B posts.

“Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the (preliminary) examination (wherever preliminary examination is prescribed) as may be fixed by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at their discretion shall be admitted to the mains examination, and candidates who obtain such minimum marks in the mains examination, as may be fixed by the commission at their discretion, shall be invited by them for an interview/viva voce for personality tests or other tests,” the CM’s PR Cell informed in a release.

However, Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) and persons with disabilities (PwD) candidates will be invited for an interview/viva voce for a personality test by applying relaxed standards, if the commission is of the opinion that sufficient number of candidates belonging to these categories are not likely to be invited for interview for a personality test on the basis of the general standard fixed by the commission in order to fill up vacancies reserved for them.

“The commission will maintain a ratio of 1:3 with respect to vacant posts reserved for APST and for PwD candidates vis-à-vis the number of candidates called to attend the interview/viva voce test, subject to availability of candidates,” the release stated.

It said that the cabinet approved the creation of the post of a controller of examination for the Arunachal University in East Siang HQ Pasighat, which is all set to start its academic activities from the 2023-’24 academic year. The state government has already created 65 posts, including that of the vice chancellor, registrar, professors, etc, for the university.

The cabinet also approved the Laboratory Assistant (Civil) Recruitment Rules to cater to the various polytechnic colleges in the state that require technical human resource for manning the laboratories.

It also approved renaming the State Remote Sensing Application Centre as the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC). “This decision will give the centre a new identity with its own MoA and byelaws to carry out activities in various fields of space technology,” the released said.

The cabinet approved, in principle, formation of the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Airport Planning & Development Authority’ for planned development of areas adjoining the airports in the state.

“It approved the recruitment rules for ‘public prosecutor, additional public prosecutor and assistant public prosecutor, Group A, gazetted (non-ministerial)’ for recruitment of 24 posts of prosecuting officers,” it said, and added that, “observing that the existing recruitment rules of principal private secretary and private secretary are old and outdated, the cabinet has approved amendment of the recruitment rules for both the posts.”

The cabinet further approved creation of two PWD subdivisions, along with required human resource, in Dollungmukh in Raga subdivision in Kamle district, and in Patuk in Sangram division in Kurung Kumey district.

Meanwhile, as part of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, special remissions will be granted to prisoners under specific categories.

“At least four male prisoners serving terms in jails will walk out free this Independence Day, provided the cabinet’s recommendation is approved by the governor,” the CM’s PR Cell said.