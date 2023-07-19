Hakhe, Peri, Tatra selected in probable squad of Indian senior men’s futsal team

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: Three talented players – Tapi Hakhe, Nabam Peri and Techi Tatra – who represented Capital Complex FC (CCFC) of Arunachal Pradesh in the recently held National Futsal Club Championship in Delhi, have been selected into the probable squad (22 players) of the Indian senior men’s futsal team, which is going to participate in the Asian Futsal Championship-2023, to be held in Tajikistan in October.

The national team is undergoing training in Amritsar, Punjab, and will travel to Thailand in August for further preparation.

The final squad of 14 players for the Asian Championship will be selected in Thailand’s tour.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) congratulated the players, and wished them the best for the upcoming tour.

It also congratulated CCFC chairman and APFA senior vice president Kipa Takum, CCFC head coach Koncho Tashi, and manager Gibi Taba on the club’s achievement.