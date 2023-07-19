DC calls for 100% saturation of schemes

PASIGHAT, 18 Jul: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu stressed on “mandatory 100 percent saturation of all schemes within the target timeline” during an e-Pragati meeting here on Monday.

Addressing the HoDs and bank officials attending the meeting, the DC reiterated on on-time updating of the latest data, and directed the HoDs to “conduct review meeting within 15 days of every month of your departments.”

The HoDs presented briefs on the progress of the 13-point saturation of centrally-sponsored schemes implemented by their departments.

Among others District Planning Officer Tatak Mibang, the DRDA PD, the BDOs of Ruksin, Pasighat and Mebo blocks, EEs, the DMO, the DAO, the lead bank manager, and PMC representatives attended the meeting. (DIPRO)