Edn foundation of progressive society: DC

YUPIA, 18 Jul: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu said that “education is the foundation of a progressive society, and the need to improve the literacy rate for economic and social development is a prerogative.”

Chairing a meeting of the District Literacy Mission Authority (DLMA) here on Tuesday, the DC said also that the “New India Literacy Programme (NILP), in alignment with the recommendations of the National Education Policy-2020, will go a long way in addressing the issue of adult illiteracy in the state,” and added that “it is a significant step towards empowering non-literates and enabling them to become self-sufficient.”

Urging the educated youths of the district to volunteer as teachers under the programme, Chukhu said, “Since the scheme is to be implemented through volunteerism, there won’t be any honorarium or salary.

“But the fact that you are doing an act of social service and giving back to your society will gratify your conscience immensely,” he said.

He directed DDSE TT Tara to convene a review meeting within 15 days with the volunteer teachers, besides listing the centres identified for holding the classes, and submitting a concrete report on the syllabus to be taught.

It was decided during the meeting that the DLMA would initiate training programmes for the volunteer teachers at the block levels, with assistance from the DIET and the SCERT.

ZPC Nabam Yakum suggested “preparing a roster of the volunteer teachers, which will include government teachers, anganwadi workers, PRI members, local educated youths, officers, NSS volunteers, NYKs, etc, for conducting the classes systematically without breaks in the routine.”

APO (Adult Education) CK Yab presented a brief on the NILP and the activities carried out in the district.

He informed that the NILP is a centrally-sponsored scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 1,037.90 crore “for implementation during the 2022-’23 and the 2026-’27 financial years.”

The scheme is targeted at all non-literates aged 15 years and above, he said.

He further informed that 3,951 learners have been identified in the district. “The classes will be held at 168 identified centres, and 168 volunteer teachers will be roped in for teaching at these centres,” Yab informed.

He added that, “in spite of no funds having been allocated during the 2022-’23 financial year and till the conduct of this meeting, the district has conducted classes at 39 centres, and exams were conducted for 296 learners in the month of March, 2023.”

The DDSE informed that “women constitute 90 percent of the learners,” and added that “men, especially the gaon burahs, will have to be encouraged to and coaxed to attend the classes.”

Among others ICDS DD Aroty Tayeng, DIET Principal YT Riba and representatives of the Block Literacy Mission Committee attended the meeting. (DIPRO)