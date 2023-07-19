Meeting on improving edn quality

TAWANG, 18 Jul: Tawang DC Kanki Darang on Tuesday convened a meeting here with Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup, Jang ADC RD Thungon, Kyidphel EAC Tsering Chedon, Tawang DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok, and all the school adopters of Tawang and Kyidphel blocks to discuss improving the quality of education in the government schools of the district.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that “from this academic year onwards, the school adopters should focus on academic achievements along with material requirements of the schools,” and asked all the adopters to “visit your respective schools once every month and submit progress report.”

The DDSE requested the school adopters to attend school assemblies and PTA meetings, and suggested that “a column in the report of adopters should be added, reflecting the initiatives made by the adopters for the development of their schools.” (DIPRO)