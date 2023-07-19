KVK observes ICAR foundation day

MARO, 18 Jul: The Upper Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here observed the 95th foundation day of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) by conducting a three-day programme from 16-18 July.

The first day’s programme featured multidisciplinary training programmes on ‘Importance of nutrients for increasing production & productivity of crop’, ‘Composite fish culture’ and ‘Integrated pest management’ for 44 members of SHGs and an FPO, besides panchayat leaders and progressive farmers, which were conducted by KVK Head (i/c) Nyape Bam, Fishery Programme Assistant Dipjyoti Bora, and plant protection scientist Nani Yampi, respectively.

On the 17th, a ‘technology day’ was observed at the KVK office in Daporijo, which featured an exhibition and distribution of leaflets and seeds to 35 participants from six PLF (SHGs), one FPO, progressive farmers, and panchayat leaders.

Bam narrated the ICAR’s history, and other experts apprised the participants of the various technologies.

On the third day, a farmers-scientists interaction programme was held in Daporijo. It was attended by the participants of the programme held on the second day.

Queries raised by the farmers regarding plant nutrition, vermicomposting, insect and pest management in French beans, citrus trunk borer management, composite fish culture, and pond management were addressed by Bam, Yampi and Bora.

SRLM Daporijo block coordinator Yanga Kodak stressed on the need for imparting training to members of SHGs, the KVK informed in a release.