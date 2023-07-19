Select genuine beneficiaries: DC

AALO, 18 Jul: West Siang DC Penga Tato urged all the ZPMs and HoDs to “select the genuine beneficiaries to achieve the targets of the government.”

Chairing a district-level monitoring committee meeting here on Tuesday, the DC asked the administrative officers of various circles to conduct block-level monitoring committee meetings “to know the factual information and review the progress of various schemes, involving all the officers of the implementing departments.”

Urging the implementing departments to “regularly monitor the progress of the schemes,” he said that “quality should not be compromised while executing the government schemes.”

He said also that the HoDs should inform the ZPMs concerned before implementing schemes.

ZPC Tumpe Ete, who also attended the meeting, urged the HoDs to cooperate with the ZPMs and the MLAs for overall development of the district. He requested the HoDs to “accept the land possession certificate issued by the HGB of the respective village with valid documents,” and gave assurance that “the panchayat leaders will cooperate for the development of the district.”

Ete also urged the district’s ZPMs to “identify the genuine beneficiaries for various schemes,” and appealed to the stakeholders to “help the government targets in achieving its goal.”

District Planning Officer Marjum Karga asked the HoDs to “submit the exact remaining data of various flagship programmes,” and said that “the implementing departments should issue information about the schemes to the administrative officers concerned, along with the details of the sanction orders under the centrally-sponsored schemes.”

DFWO Dr Tomar Kamki informed that, while the Kamba CHC has been awarded a commendation certificate under the Kayakalp initiative, there is a shortage of allopathic doctors in Kamba area.

HoDs, administrative officers, and members of NGOs also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)