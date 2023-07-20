Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 cr seized in Mizoram, 2 arrested

Aizawl, Jul 19 (PTI) Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 crore were seized in an area close to the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram’s Champhai district and two persons were arrested, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police nabbed two persons hailing from Assam with 20,000 Methamphetamine tablets on the Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road, it said.

The duo has been identified as Jaynal Uddin (27) and Fayzul Haque (28), both residents of Kakuripar village in Assam’s Karimganj district, it added.