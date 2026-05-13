GUWAHATI, 12 May: Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of Assam for the second consecutive term on Tuesday.

Four MLAs – the BJP’s Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP’s Atul Bora, and Charan Boro of the BPF- also took oath as ministers.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara area in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP president Nitin Nabin were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The oath-taking programme marks the formation of the third successive NDA government in the state.

Neog, Bora and Boro were members of Sarma’s first Cabinet, while Teli, a former union minister, returned to state politics.

Neog was the finance minister, while Bora took care of the agriculture department and Boro held the transport department in the outgoing government.

The NDA won a record 102 seats of the 126-member Assembly, including 82 from the BJP.

The BJP allies – the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) – bagged 10 seats each.

Khandu, Mein congratulate Sarma

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as the CM of Assam, and stated that the pace of development across the Northeast would accelerate further under his leadership.

Khandu said he was truly excited and optimistic that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the new leadership in Assam, development in the Northeastern region would reach greater heights.

“May this new journey bring progress, prosperity, connectivity, and renewed opportunities for the people of Assam and the entire Northeastern region. Wishing him a successful and impactful tenure ahead,” he said in a social media post.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also congratulated Sarma, expressing confidence that the NDA government under his leadership would usher in unprecedented development and growth in Assam.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Dr Himanta Biswa ji on taking oath as the chief minister of Assam for the second term,” he said in a social media post.

“I am confident that under your dynamic leadership, NDA Govt will bring in unprecedented development and growth in Assam,” he added.

Mein, who attended the swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati, also congratulated the members of the new Assam Cabinet.

“I also congratulate all the Cabinet ministers of the new Govt in Assam,” he said. (PTI)