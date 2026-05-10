GUWAHATI, 9 May: The critically endangered gharial has been spotted in the Kaziranga National Park [KNP] after the reptile was long believed to have disappeared from Assam’s river systems, officials said on Saturday.

They said the sighting was a testimony to the conservation efforts undertaken in the state.

The gharial is a critically endangered South Asian crocodilian species known for its exceptionally long and slender snout and fish-based diet.

“Once believed to have disappeared from Assam’s river systems, the critically endangered gharial has now been spotted at Kaziranga, a truly remarkable moment for wildlife conservation,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a post on X.

The CMO also shared an 18-second video clip showing the reptile in a waterbody, filmed from a motor-powered boat.

“For tourists and forest officials alike, this was more than just a rare sighting. It was a powerful reminder of Assam’s extraordinary biodiversity and the silent success of sustained conservation efforts across our forests, wetlands and rivers,” the CMO said. (PTI)