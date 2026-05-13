SHILLONG, 12 May: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday expressed concerns over the alleged assault of a woman from the Northeast in Delhi and called for stringent legal action against the accused.

He condemned the alleged physical and racial harassment faced by the woman from Assam.

“Such repeated acts of violence and discrimination cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents and must be met with the strictest punishment under the law,” Sangma said in a post on X.

Two women, one from Assam and the other from Nagaland, were allegedly molested and assaulted by a group of men outside a hotel in southeast Delhi’s Nehru Place, the Delhi Police said on Monday, adding that all four suspects involved in the incident have been detained.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 am on 10 May, near a tea stall outside the hotel.

Sangma also urged the authorities to take immediate action against those involved and ensure the safety and dignity of people from the Northeast residing in different parts of the country.

“Racial discrimination and violence against people from the Northeast have no place in our society and must be dealt with firmly,” the chief minister added.(PTI)