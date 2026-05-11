GUWAHATI, 10 May: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday invited Chief Minister-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma to form the next government in the state, according to a statement.

Leaders of the NDA met Acharya at the Lok Bhavan and staked claim to form the government with Sarma at the helm.

“The governor has invited Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to form the new government in Assam,” the Lok Bhavan said in the statement.

Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma as chief minister and to the members of the council of ministers, it added.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 12 May, and is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nitin Nabin, and other senior leaders.

This will be the NDA’s third consecutive term in Assam since the BJP-led alliance first came to power in 2016 under then CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sarma, who first took office in 2021, is set to become the first non-Congress chief minister of the state to serve two consecutive terms.

The NDA secured a two-thirds majority in the Assembly elections, winning a record 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP won 82 seats, while allies AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each.

Sarma’s leadership to boost NE’s growth: Khandu

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday congratulated his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA in the state, expressing confidence that Assam would witness greater progress under his continued leadership.

Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA in the Assam Assembly earlier in the day, paving the way for him to become the CM for a second term.

In a social media post, Khandu stated that Assam under Sarma’s leadership has emerged as “a strong engine of growth and development in the Northeast,” and asserted that the state’s advancement would significantly contribute to the prosperity and economic progress of the entire region, including Arunachal Pradesh.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr Himanta Biswa Ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Party. Under your visionary leadership, Assam has emerged as a strong engine of growth and development in the Northeast,” Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister further expressed confidence that with the continued guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam would achieve “even greater progress in the years ahead.”

“The advancement of Assam will not only strengthen the state itself but will also greatly contribute to the development, connectivity, economic growth, and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region,” Khandu said, while wishing Sarma a “successful, impactful, and glorious tenure in service of the people and the nation.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended his congratulations to Sarma, describing his leadership as instrumental in bringing “unprecedented growth across sectors” in Assam.

In a social media post, Mein said Assam under Sarma has set “new benchmarks of development, good governance, and public welfare in the Northeast.”

“May your new tenure bring continued success, transformative achievements, and greater service to the people of Assam and the Northeast,” Mein said.

The NDA will form its third successive government in Assam after first coming to power in 2016 under the leadership of former chief minister and current union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The BJP’s alliance partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), also supported his nomination, leading to his unanimous election as the NDA leader. (PTI)