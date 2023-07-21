DC, SP inspect site for fire brigade

YUPIA, 20 Jul: Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu and SP Taru Gussar inspected the proposed site for the establishment of a fire brigade in Lower NEEPCO Colony in Doimukh on Wednesday.

The duo took stock of the feasibility of the land and discussed modalities to speed up the ground work and establish the fire brigade.

They then visited the Gumto check gate, where the SP advised the police personnel to be on vigil “as Gumto area is porous and the movement of unscrupulous elements is unpredictable.”

They also visited the disputed locations on the periphery of Gumto village.

Later, the DC and the SP, along with Doimukh SDO Tana Yaho and DLRSO Nanne Yowa visited the IOC depot in Emchi, where IOC Chief Depot Manager Mudang Tacho apprised them of the law and order problems faced by the depot.

Measures to contain the law and order problems at the depot were elaborately discussed during the visit. (DIPRO)