Parliament adjourned over Manipur violence 

NEW DELHI, 20 Jul: The Manipur violence rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session on Thursday, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business as opposition members created uproar over the situation in Manipur despite the government’s assurance that it is ready to discuss the issue in both Houses.

The session started a day after a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob on 4 May went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage. With the opposition MPs shouting slogans such as “Manipur Manipur” and “Manipur is burning,” Parliament witnessed frequent adjournments before finally adjourning for the day.

Several opposition party leaders met leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the morning in his chamber and demanded a statement from the prime minister in both Houses and a discussion on the Manipur situation which has seen ethnic violence since 3 May.

In the morning, ahead of the session, Modi said that the incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, and asserted that the law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government has already made it clear that it is open to a discussion on Manipur in both Houses of Parliament. He said that Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh, has also given a similar assurance.

Joshi said that Home Minister Amit Shah would make a detailed reply once the discussion takes place, the time of which will be decided by the speaker, but opposition members remained dissatisfied and wanted a statement from the prime minister.

As opposition members continued raising slogans, Kirit Solanki, who was chairing proceedings, adjourned the Lok Sabha for the day.

The proceedings of the upper House were also adjourned for the day within minutes of the house meeting at 2 pm after initial adjournments.

Leader of opposition Kharge said he has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue since morning but has not been allowed to despite giving notice in advance.

“I have made my full efforts to attract your attention and given notice but unfortunately, I am not allowed to raise this (rule) 267. You know Manipur is burning, women are raped and paraded naked, and prime minister is keeping quiet. He is giving a statement outside,” he said.

According to Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former party chief Sonia Gandhi also urged the PM to discuss the Manipur situation in the House. Gandhi made the demand during her brief conversation with the PM in the Lok Sabha when Modi took a round to greet various leaders. It is customary for leaders to greet each other on the first day of the Parliament session.

Congress’ chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh said, “so the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament was washed out. This was because the Modi government did not agree to INDIA’s demand for an immediate discussion on the post-May 3rd situation in Manipur following a statement by the PM inside Parliament.”

The prime minister deemed it more appropriate to give a ‘Desh ke naam sandesh’ in the media outside Parliament, he said, and added that “this sandesh itself was completely silent on how and why a humanitarian tragedy was allowed by the so-called double engine sarkar which has all but destroyed the delicate social fabric of Manipur.”

Dhankhar asked opposition members to maintain order in the House as slogan shouting intensified with some shouting “Manipur,” “Manipur,” forcing him to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, when the House met at noon, Dhankhar accepted eight notices by members for a short-duration discussion on Manipur under Rule 267.

Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said that the government has no objections and is ready for a discussion.

When the chairman allowed the notices for a short-duration discussion on Manipur, Kharge raised objections and said that all the business of the House be suspended first.

“How the leader of the House suddenly gets up and says we are ready for a discussion. We have given notices under Rule 267 for suspending all business and taking up the issue. Let the prime minister give a statement and we will discuss it,” he told the chairman.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha pertains to the suspension of a day’s business for taking up an issue, while Rule 176 says that members may give notice in writing for a discussion on matters of urgent public importance.

Derek O’Brien (TMC) said that the discussion on the Manipur situation should be taken up under Rule 267, and that the prime minister must break his silence on Manipur in the House.

Several opposition members, including Kharge, have given notices under Rule 267, demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence. (PTI)