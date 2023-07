The West Kameng ICDS DD and the DDSE, along with the Kalaktang CDPO, BEO and BRCC, inspected the anganwadi centres and government schools in Dhomko, Kamalangchin, Angkaling and Denzi villages in Kalaktang subdivision on Saturday to assess the feasibility of clubbing of the anganwadi centres to government school ECCE activities. (DIPRO)