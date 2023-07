BOLENG, 23 Jul: Eight houses and granaries were reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred in Gate village in Payum circle of Siang district on Saturday.

It is reported that valuable local beads and ornaments, besides livestock were lost in the fire.

DDMO Obang Apum informed that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The district administration has provided immediate relief and essential items to the victims. (DIPRO)