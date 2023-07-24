Rijiju failed to address issues: Org

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: The Arunachal West Parliamentary Youth Reformation (AWPYR) has alleged that union Earth Sciences Minister and the state’s western constituency MP Kiren Rijiju has “repeatedly failed to address the issues concerning the state and the public.”

The organisation also questioned Rijiju’s silence over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) cash-for-job scam, which subsequently led to the detention of youths under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA).

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Saturday, AWPYR chairman Taro Sonam Liyak said that “the public from the western constituency of the state voted for Rijiju but the central cabinet minister failed to uphold the voices of the public during the APPSC scam.”

“Moreover, there was not a single statement by the minister on the contentious APUAPA,” Liyak said,

adding that “Rijiju was also the union law minister and could have contained the law and order situation in the state, but deliberately ignored addressing the chaos that was prevailing in the state due to the APPSC scam.”

Despite having been the union MoS for home affairs and the sports & youth affairs minister, and now the earth sciences minister, Rijiju “repeatedly failed to hear the public’s voice, and failed to bring infrastructure development to his constituency,” Liyak said.

“There has been no development in the state during his (Rijiju) tenure as a central minister. The public and the AWPYR strongly feel that he should refrain from contesting in the upcoming general election as MP,” Liyak said.