ROING, 12 May: The state’s forest officials were trained in snake handling during a two-day training programme held here in Lower Dibang Valley district on 11 and 12 May.

The training covered topics from snake identification to safe handling techniques and humane relocation to enhance understanding of local venomous and non-venomous snake species and first aid procedures for snake bites, DFO Mito Rumi said in a release.

The training programme was led by snake specialist Gerry Martin from Karnataka and RFO Kime Rambia of Hapoli Forest Division.

The participants included officials from Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Dibang, Lohit, and Mehao Wildlife Sanctuaries, Namdapha, Kamlang, and Pakke Tiger Reserves, the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Training Institute, Roing, the Itanagar Biological Park, and NGO ATREE.

Selected participants from different forest divisions will be sent for an intensive training in snake handling at Liana Trust, Hunsur, Karnataka, the DFO said.