Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 May: Giving in to immense pressure from activists and the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation, the state government has reportedly issued a recovery order for Rs 114 crore in the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway land compensation scam.

The Land Department has confirmed that the file has been sent to chief secretary for approval. However, the department did not divulge much on the exact figure of the total amount to be recovered.

The Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway (part of the Arunachal Frontier Highway/NH 913, Packages 1-5, 125-126 km stretch) in East Kameng and Kurung Kumey districts has been plagued by a major land compensation scam with alleged irregularities involving around Rs 100-130 crore.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctioned Rs 241 crore (including admin costs) for land compensation on this stretch, with Rs 224 crore released. Reports indicate that over Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid against bogus/inflated claims, fake beneficiaries, and exaggerated asset valuations.

Former East Kameng DLRSO Takam Kechak and others were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Multiple officials (at least 4-5) were suspended. Brokers facilitating bribes were also detained, while some assets amounting to Rs 9 crore have been frozen and recovered so far. Investigations continue, including by the ACB.

Recently, the stretch was handed over to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) amid low bids in re-tendering, concerns over contractor concentration, and delayed compensation. Construction timelines are set (3 years + 5 years maintenance), but progress faces hurdles due to the scam’s fallout.