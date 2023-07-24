Tobacco products seized, destroyed

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 23 Jul: A team of the Upper Subansiri district administration seized large quantities of tobacco products from shops within 100 yards of educational institutions here.

The tobacco products were seized during drives carried out over three days by a team comprising, among others, DSP (HQ) Gamli Loyi and Tax & Excise Assistant Inspector K Roshanta, under the guidance of Town Magistrate Tajum Ronya.

Large quantities of liquor and gambling materials were also seized from vendors in various locations.

The seized items were later disposed of by burning in the presence of the magistrate.