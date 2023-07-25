5 Bangladeshi women rescued, 3 traffickers arrested in Siliguri

Siliguri, Jul 24 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi women were rescued and three people were arrested in Siliguri in northern West Bengal as police busted a major human trafficking ring, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metro Police intercepted them near the New Jalpaiguri railway station late on Sunday night, they said.

The three accused, who are Indians, started from Dhaka with the five women on Saturday. They crossed the international border at Uttar Dinajpur district’s Domohona area, and reached Siliguri.

The three accused used to bring in women from Bangladesh and create fake Indian documents for them, before smuggling them to different locations in the country and abroad, police said.

The accused are being interrogated, and it is being investigated whether they are connected to any larger international trafficking gang, police said. PTI