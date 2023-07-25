IPR&P secy exhorts officials to work harder

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Jul: IPR & Printing Secretary Nyali Ete exhorted the officials of the information, public relations & printing (IPR&P) departments to work harder.

Ete, who visited both the departments on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure available

with them, and said that “the only thing needed is commitment and dedication.”

He expressed hope that both the departments would work together as a family and contribute towards the growth of the state.

IPR Director Onyok Pertin and Printing Director Tajuk Charu briefed the secretary on the status, issues, achievements, and grievances of their departments.

Both the directors expressed hope that their issues and grievances would be looked into by the secretary. (DIPR)