Peddler arrested, drug seized

ZIRO, 24 Jul: The Lower Subansiri police arrested one Rejaul Islam (25) from his rental apartment here on 21 July, and seized 48.30 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

The arrest was made by a police team comprising SDPO Ojing Lego, Inspector M Lalyang, SI T John and Constables P Moidam, N Suyang, R Chada, R Banyang and M Jugli, under the supervision of SP Keni Bagra, based on credible information that Islam peddled drugs at the SSB gate here.

The team reached the spot and found Islam loitering there. He was detained and brought to the police station, where, during interrogation, he admitted to peddling drug, and informed that he had drug in his apartment.

The team searched his rental apartment and seized 28 plastic vials, weighing 48.30 gms of suspected heroin, two mobile phones and Rs 3,4002 in cash, suspected to be sales proceeds.

All the legal procedures were followed in the presence of the executive magistrate and independent witnesses, the police informed.

A case [u/s 21 (b) of NDPS Act] has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.