DC urges adopters to visit schools

TAWANG, 24 Jul: Tawang DC Kanki Darang on Monday asked the adopters of schools in Tawang and Kyidphel blocks to visit their adopted schools once every month.

The DC said this during a meeting he convened here with all the adopters and teachers-in-charge of the government schools in the two blocks.

He advised the teachers to “inform the adopters regarding absent students, so that the adopters can contact the parents and ensure regular presence of students in the class.”

Stating that “repetition is the mother of learning,” he suggested giving homework to students regularly, and asked the attendees to “encourage English speaking in schools to improve the students’ communication and social interaction skills.”

DDSE Hridhar Phuntso spoke on the role of the adopters and said that “we need to rethink, redesign and rebuild our approach to make our education system better.”

The teachers-in-charge and the adopters also offered suggestions to make the district’s education system better.

Similar meetings were conducted in Jang and Lungla, under the chairmanship of the respective ADCs. (DIPRO)