Workshops on indigenous crafts

SHERGAON, 24 Jul: Local NGO Garung Thuk, in collaboration with nature conservationist Tripti Shukla, organised a four-day workshops on indigenous knowledge and crafts, sponsored by the Wildlife Trust of India, here in West Kameng district.

The workshops, which concluded on Monday, were aimed at reviving indigenous knowledge, empowering women, and promoting sustainable livelihood. They were also aimed at “blending nature conservation and cultural heritage,” the NGO informed in a release.

On the first two days, women, including members of SHGs, were taught how to make intricate bead art accessories. Toingam Khangam from Itanagar, who is an artist known for her expertise in traditional art forms, guided the participants through the delicate process of crafting exquisite bead accessories, it said.

“The workshop emphasised on nature and traditional patterns, allowing the women to draw inspiration from their surroundings and cultural heritage,” the NGO said.

A traditional wooden mask-making workshop was organised for the local community. People from Shergaon, Rupa and Jiagaon participated in it.

Trainer artist Pema Tashi, hailing from Morshing village, who is the last surviving practitioner of the ancient craft in the region, said: “It would be very helpful for me if more people learn and join my team in the future. This way, we can preserve our heritage and keep the tradition alive for generations to come.”

Garung Thuk, known for its grassroots efforts for community development and environmental preservation, played a vital role in organising and coordinating the workshops.