Org seeks CGI sheets for village houses

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Expressing concern over the 22 July fire accident in Gate village in Payum circle of West Siang district, the Save Arunachal Movement (SAM) has requested the chief minister’s office (CMO) to provide corrugated galvanised iron (CGI) roofing sheets to replace the traditional roofs which catch fire easily.

In a representation to the CMO, SAM chairman Tami Pangu also sought “inclusion of all the villages of Payum circle under the PMAY phase wise.”

He further urged the CMO to “consider including all the villages in Payum circle under the Vibrant Villages Programme.”

Established in 1980, Payum is one of the oldest circles in the state, with 13 villages: Payum HQ, Gate, Gasheng, Gaming, Payum village, Yio, Dupu, Row, Bogu, Mega, Molo, Cheying, and Reying-Pame.