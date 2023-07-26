Awareness progs on conjunctivitis

KHONSA 25 Jul: In view of the outbreak of acute conjunctivitis in the district, Tirap DC Hento Karga, along with DMO Dr N Lowang and a medical team carried out a series of awareness programmes at the government town secondary school, the government higher secondary school, JNV Kheti, and the Don Bosco School in Kheti from 24 to 25 July.

Interacting with the principals/headmasters and the students, the DC advised all to “maintain hygiene to mitigate the spread of infection.”

“Closing down schools will not be a solution because it will affect academics. Rather, each and everyone should try individually to break the chain of infection by maintaining social distance and hygiene,” he said.

The DMO informed about the ways in which conjunctivitis spreads and how to prevent it. She advised all to “avoid touching eyes or face, wash hands at one-hour intervals, and avoid sharing handkerchieves, towels and cosmetics.”

Informing that the viral infection typically resolves on its own within a week or two, District Surveillance Officer Dr P Rakshit said, “There is no particular medicine for viruses as conjunctivitis is a viral infection, but symptomatic treatments can be done in case of fever and pain in the eyes.”

All CHCs, PHCs and HWCs in the district also conducted awareness programmes on acute conjunctivitis at different schools within their jurisdictions to mitigate the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav issued an executive order, directing all educational institutes, both government and private, besides anganwadi centres, balwadi centres, etc, in Deomali subdivision to close down for four days, with effect from 26 July. (DIPRO)