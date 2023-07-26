Guv conveys Kargil Vijay Diwas greetings

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, and expressed hope that “the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers will continue to inspire the present and future generations to rise to the occasion in support of our frontline soldiers who guard the frontiers of our motherland.”

Terming the day “a very special one for every Indian,” the governor said: “On this day, I join every Arunachalee in paying our solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war.

“Let us remind ourselves of the sacrifices our brave soldiers made for the territorial integrity of the country. As a befitting honour to all our martyrs, let us take pledge to protect, preserve and defend every inch of our motherland,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)