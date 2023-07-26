Conjunctivitis cases rising in TCL region

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 25 Jul: Cases of conjunctivitis are on the rise in Miao administrative subdivision and other parts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region.

In view of the large-scale outbreak of the infection, the Longing and Tirap district administrations have reportedly shut down all primary and upper primary schools, both government and private, in the affected areas, and are monitoring the situation.

In view of the infection spreading quickly in Miao, ADC Ibom Tao convened a meeting here on Tuesday with stakeholders, including heads of schools and education officers, to discuss the situation.

During the meeting, CHC MO Dr H Jongsam informed that “several cases of conjunctivitis have been reported from different pockets of the subdivision, with the most affected areas being Khamlang, Nayang and Songking in Namphai-II, including Deban and Miao township.”

“We are taking precautionary measures to ensure that the spread of conjunctivitis is controlled,” Dr Jongsam said, and advised the public to be cautious.

The ADC said that, in view of the seriousness of the situation, he would request the Changlang DC to close down schools temporarily.

Reports of alarming spread of conjunctivitis are coming in from Bordumsa, Jairampur, Nampong, Diyun, and Changlang also.