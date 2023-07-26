NABARD distributes arecanut, lemon saplings to beneficiaries

NARI, 25 Jul: Arecanut and Assam lemon saplings were distributed to the beneficiaries during the launch of a NABARD-supported tribal development project (TDP) here in Lower Siang district on Tuesday, in the presence of NABARD GM Partho Saha, Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina, PRI representatives, and government officials.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Saha said, “The project is not just about the inputs being distributed but it is a rare opportunity where efforts will be made to not only upgrade the knowledge of the participants about scientific package of practices to be adopted to maximise their returns but also the sensitisation on operating as a group to enable negotiating better terms in the market to usher in a better tomorrow for their families.”

Rina expressed appreciation for the NABARD for sanctioning the much-needed project, and expressed optimism that “it can be showcased as a model project for the entire state upon its successful completion.”

He also assured to extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

Dwelling on the scope of farming activities as envisaged in the project, National Health Mission State Branch MD Marge Sora said that “the project presents a good opportunity for the wholesome development of Nari block.”

NABARD AGM OP Mounglang spoke about the “suitability and potential” of the selected crops, and informed that “the project, which is phased over five years, will support 200 farmers, covering 200 acres of land, in creating livelihood opportunities for them.”

“While all the 200 farmers will be supported to create orchards of arecanut, Assam lemon, turmeric and kitchen garden, 80 farmers will also be supported to take up fish farming, while the remaining 120 farmers will take up piggery/goat rearing as allied activity to boost their income. The crops and other supporting activities chosen are designed to give a steady stream of income over a long period and provide sustainable employment to the local farmers,” he added.

Project implementing agency Kaling-Kapilis’ joint director Binay Kumar Das presented a brief on how the organisation grew from a small NGO to its present stature of “brand ambassador for aquaculture” in Assam.

Later, field workers of Kaling-Kapili were handed keys of two motorcycles.