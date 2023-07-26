Fit India Quiz-2022: Prize money handed over

MUMBAI, 25 Jul: Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday felicitated 72 school students from 36 states and UTs on their success in the second edition of India’s largest quiz on fitness and sports, the Fit India Quiz, during its state rounds.

KV Tenga Valley (West Kameng) was one of the 36 winners to reach the state rounds, representing Arunachal Pradesh. Kusal Kumar Sonar and Adisan Vishwakarma from KV Tenga Valley were felicitated with the prize money.

The felicitation ceremony was held in Mumbai. Seventy-two students representing 36 schools from all over India will now compete in the national round of the Fit India Quiz-2022, which will be telecast on Star Sports and Disney Hotstar.

The winning school from each state/UT received prize money of Rs 2.5 lakhs, while the team of two students from the school was awarded a total of Rs 25,000.

“The state first runner-up school received prize money of Rs 1 lakh and the students a total of Rs 10,000. Similarly, the state second runner-up school got a cash award of Rs 50,000 and the participating students bagged a total of Rs 5,000,” the KV informed in a release.

“The sports ecosystem has greatly changed in India in the past nine years. It shows through the record medal tallies, be it in the Olympics, the Paralympics or the Commonwealth Games. I believe we are also going to get the highest medal tally in the Asian Games this September as well,” Thakur said during the programme.

“The sole purpose of the Fit India Quiz is to give the message of health and fitness, and make school students aware of India’s sporting history,” he said, and added that, “keeping the National Education Policy in mind, we are doing as much as possible to make sports a part of the main school curriculum.”

KV Tenga Valley Principal Valley said: “It enhances the knowledge about sports and fitness.”

Fit India Quiz is India’s biggest quiz on sports and fitness for school going children. The quiz was launched in 2020 with the aim of propagating the message of ‘Fit India’ among schoolchildren, and strengthening its presence in schools.

The winning school following the national rounds will bag prize money of Rs 25 lakhs, while the first runner-up and the second runner-up will bag Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively, the KV informed.