Millet recipes competition organised

PASIGHAT, 25 Jul: The East Siang KVK and the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here organised a millet recipes competition among SHGs and farmers of the district on Tuesday.

A 10-day ‘skill training programme’ for rural youths of the district was also inaugurated on the day.

DC Tayi Taggu, who along with Arunachal Pradesh State University Vice Chancellor Dr Tomo Riba inaugurated the event and the training programme, emphasised on the nutritive value of millets and appealed to the farming community to “increase its production and marketing through value-added products.”

Dr Riba expressed concern over the reduced cultivable area for millets and suggested conceiving a “marketing-based approach in millet farming.”

CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika highlighted the “versatility and nutritional benefits of millets,” and KVK senior scientist Dr SM Hussain advised the SHGs to ensure “value addition to millet products.”

The competition saw enthusiastic participation of local farmers, displaying their culinary skills and knowledge of millets.