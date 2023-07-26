Indigenous games & sports organised

TEZU, 25 Jul: The Lohit sports department on Tuesday organised a district-level indigenous games and sports event at the Jubilee Ground here.

Six indigenous games and sports – local archery, tug of war, bamboo race, cock fight, bhala throw (javelin throw) and ‘leng leng’ race – were organised to preserve, promote and popularise these games.

Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi chairman Bafrenso Pul highlighted the role of indigenous games and sports in preserving the rich cultural heritage and encouraged the participants to “play sports instead of indulging in antisocial activities like drug addiction.” (DIPRO)