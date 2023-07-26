Independence Cup Football Tournament for women begins

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 25 Jul: The running Independence Cup Football Tournament-2023 for women began at the general ground here in Changlang district on Monday.

In the opening league match, defending champion Tezu Town FC defeated Lisu Women FC 7-0.

Tezu Town FC was scheduled to play against Lekang Sports Club in the second league match on Tuesday night.

Thirteen teams are participating in the tournament. The matches are being played under floodlights.

The winning team and the runner-up will be given cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, along with trophies.

Individual cash prizes will be given to the highest scorer, the best goalkeeper, the most disciplined team, and the best player of the tournament.

The final match will be played on 15 August.

Attending the inauguration programme, Namphai EAC Namrata Bhatt said that “13 women teams participating in the football tourney here is an encouraging sign of women’s strength and empowerment.”

“Playing football or any other sport regularly in a professional way will not only help maintain your physique but can help you get government jobs under the sports quota,” she said.

Miao APWWS unit president Nitu Singpho commended the organisers of the tournament, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, “for giving the much-needed platform to the women of the region to exhibit their talents in football.”