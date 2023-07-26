Training prog on rural tourism

TAWANG, 25 Jul: More than 100 hoteliers and homestay operators participated in a two-day training programme on rural tourism and homestay development, themed ‘Revisiting and upskilling homestay operators’, which concluded here on Tuesday.

On Monday, addressing the inaugural function, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang said that “Tawang is emerging as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in India,” and added that he would “try to promote more tourist towards Jemeithang, Lungla and the holy water areas.”

He also dwelt on developing the route taken by the Dalai Lama in 1959 while entering India from Kenzamani to Tawang headquarters, and suggested that “this route can be of special interest for spiritual tourism.”

The DC also stressed on maintenance and promotion of the natural hot water springs in Damteng, Mago, Thingbu and other locations in the district and “make those self-sustaining.”

He advised the homestay operators to ensure that visitors feel at home in a homestay facility.

Tourism Director Kesang Ngurup Damo informed about the launching of ‘yuva tourism clubs’ by the tourism department recently, and said that “the tourism stakeholders need to upgrade with more professional and skilled way,” adding that “behaviour and manners play important roles in the tourism and hospitality industry.”

Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam said that “Tawang has the highest footfall of tourists in Arunachal, and to promote it further, we need to showcase our tradition and culture through homestays.”

“Our state is culturally very rich and we should take advantage of this rich cultural heritage,” she said, and informed that the tourism department has been promoting all tourist destinations of the state and imparting training to youths and tourism stakeholders.

District Tourism Officer Tsering Deki informed that “tourist footfall in Tawang has increased in the last two years,” and appealed to all tourism stakeholders to “work more sincerely.”

Apart from upskilling homestay operators, a parallel training session on hotel and restaurant management and basic baking was also organised during the programme.

Among others, homestay operators from Taksing in Upper Subansiri district participated in the programme. (DIPRO)