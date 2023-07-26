Bamin Siri awarded ‘Diamond of Asia-international Award’

ZIRO, 25 Jul: Renowned Apatani entrepreneur of Lower Subansiri district, Bamin Siri and his M/s Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmer’s Society Ltd were conferred the ‘Diamond of Asia-international Award’ in Thailand.

Siri, the chairman of M/s Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmer’s Society Ltd, was awarded the international award for his “outstanding contribution in professional achievement and individual excellence in his respective field” during the international Indo-Thai Friendship Asia Summit in Bangkok on 23 July.

Organised by the Organisation for Commerce and Industry Forum (OCIF) Thailand, Siri and his M/s Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmer’s Society Ltd had been shortlisted by the research committee and the advisory board of the OCIF for the coveted international award.

The function was attended by former Thailand prime minister Korn Dabbaransi, founder CEO of M/s Syncate C Ltd, Bangkok, Paul Pornthep Sri Narula, senior paediatrician and president of the advisory board of JMJ Educational Society, Bangalore, Dr MS Prakash, Chhattisgarh-based poet, author and anchor Dr Nandini Tiwari, and Nawada (Bihar)-based BEd College secretary Dr Ravi Kant.

Formed in 1999 with 12 members and five board members, Siri and his M/s Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmer’s Society Ltd have already won several national and international awards, with the latest being the Indo-Balinese Achiever’s Award presented by Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Dr VB Soni on 9 December, 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. (DIPRO)